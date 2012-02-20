Cory Loven

Girls Are Cute Poster

Cory Loven
Cory Loven
  • Save
Girls Are Cute Poster graphic design illustration poster screenprint
Download color palette

A detail of a silk-screen poster for the gallery exhibition, 'Hit Like a Girl,' which was sponsored by the MN Roller Girls.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 20, 2012
Cory Loven
Cory Loven

More by Cory Loven

View profile
    • Like