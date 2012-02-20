TinchyRobot

Nano icons

TinchyRobot
TinchyRobot
  • Save
Nano icons small tiny pixels nano icons glyphs miniature ui design user interface
Download color palette

Wanted to make some tiny 16x16 icons and get them as sharp as possible. I'll be making 30 in total and all will be added to the ui parade pixel snacks bundle.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 20, 2012
TinchyRobot
TinchyRobot
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by TinchyRobot

View profile
    • Like