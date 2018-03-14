Allie

64/100: | ORB |

64/100: | ORB | graphic design us military digital illustration design lettering art vector procreate usa military illustration icon gif drawing digital drawing digital art arts animation animated gif america
As my bf begins a new job, we learn more acronyms!

ORB is an officer record brief. It's very similar to a resume, but in my opinion, a little more detailed.

Graphic, Web & Motion Designer
