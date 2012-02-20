Lisi Schappi

Wanna play some ball?

Hey prospects,

I'm looking for 2 kick-ass designers that will both benefit from and inspire the awesome community of dribbble.

If you'd like me to draft you, follow the instructions below:

1. Follow me on dribbble &/or twitter
2. Send me a link (via dribbble or twitter) to either your portfolio or 5 examples of your work.

I'll make my decision by 1st March.

Thanks and good luck! :)

