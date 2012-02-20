Wanna play some ball?

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Hey prospects,
I'm looking for 2 kick-ass designers that will both benefit from and inspire the awesome community of dribbble.
If you'd like me to draft you, follow the instructions below:
1. Follow me on dribbble &/or twitter
2. Send me a link (via dribbble or twitter) to either your portfolio or 5 examples of your work.
I'll make my decision by 1st March.
Thanks and good luck! :)