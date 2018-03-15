Product Sketch

Trending designs to inspire you
I’ve been working for our B2B product to came up with its gamification strategy that can help our users to spend more time on our product. And, in order to achieve this goal, I drafted some of the paper sketches as they are pretty quicker and better when it comes to decision making. If you’re a ux designer, you got to love this process. So here I’m sharing one of the shots from the stack of sketches 😎
Let me know what you think and Press L to show some 💖
Also, check out the @3x version from the attachment.
Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖