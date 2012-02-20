Courtney Blair

Locals Only CD cover artwork

Courtney Blair
Courtney Blair
  • Save
Locals Only CD cover artwork design print music pro-bono
Download color palette

Pro-bono work. Volume 2 in an ongoing music series. Yes, I am aware of the over use of Lost Type Co-Op fonts.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 20, 2012
Courtney Blair
Courtney Blair
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Courtney Blair

View profile
    • Like