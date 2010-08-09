Chris Koelle

Isaiah 53:7-9 (detail)

Just finished this illustration, one of four separate 2-page spreads to accompany the long text of Isaiah 53.

This piece is after Hieronymus Bosch's painting of Christ carrying the cross.

I'm pretty excited about the rest of the piece; I incorporated alot of watery wave linework around all the figures... feels like a rush of movement, surging everything forward...

