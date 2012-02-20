Colin Denney

Killer Croc

Colin Denney
Colin Denney
  • Save
Killer Croc killer croc comic book art deco
Download color palette

My take on Killer Croc from a Batman-themed deck of cards I made in school.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 20, 2012
Colin Denney
Colin Denney

More by Colin Denney

View profile
    • Like