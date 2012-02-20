Clean Button UI on Light Background

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I always picture buttons as being either a primary action like a "Save" or a secondary action like a "Cancel", so here is my take on some clean buttons on an all-white background. To me, a bit of a gradient and drop-shadow are common conventions for an intuitive call-to-action. There really isn't much need to re-invent the wheel on buttons because that will just lead to UI confusion. I think the stroke preference is personal and can vary depending on the application's primary UI look and feel.
If you want the PSD, grab it here: http://j.mp/yn9Q36