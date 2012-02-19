G5 Messages Icon

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
The latest addition to G5, Messages. I thought I had this icon wrapped up, but when I was taking one last look, I realized the entire thing was in grayscale - not a drop of color anywhere! Confident in the belief that things always turn out better the second time around, I took this opportunity to refine the bevel as well. Inspired by the shiny new Messages beta icon in my dock, I came up with this. It may undergo some more evolution prior to release, but I'm very happy with how it came out.
I have to add that this was, from the start, inspired by Gert Jan Lodder's icon for Upojenie HD - to this day, probably my favorite Messages icon.