Preston D Lee

Monochrome

Preston D Lee
Preston D Lee
  • Save
Monochrome monochromatic blog wrapper web
Download color palette

Just a simple, monochromatic design. (For the record, the links hihglight in orange for a little contrast.) Also, what do ya think of the helvetica vs. handwritten font? I for one like the contrast in typography. Thoughts?

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2010
Preston D Lee
Preston D Lee

More by Preston D Lee

View profile
    • Like