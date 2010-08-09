TRÜF

Bawler of the Week 2

TRÜF
TRÜF
Hire Me
  • Save
Bawler of the Week 2 website design character icon badge
Download color palette

Another one... will post the whole set soon.

A6df0170e1af5cab2444e3630c9fb286
Rebound of
Bawler of the Week
By TRÜF
View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2010
TRÜF
TRÜF
design & illustration & stuff
Hire Me

More by TRÜF

View profile
    • Like