Cory Loven

The Arctic EP

Cory Loven
Cory Loven
  • Save
The Arctic EP graphic design typography album cover
Download color palette

A detail of an album cover for the Arctic EP, by The Teddy Holidays.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 19, 2012
Cory Loven
Cory Loven

More by Cory Loven

View profile
    • Like