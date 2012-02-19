Holiday Card Website - Footer

Charlotte Tang

texture pattern photorealism christmas holiday
Wanted to showcase the footer detail of the holiday card website here. Sort of reminiscent of a table runner or carpeted staircase.

http://holidaycard.espressoagency.com/

Posted on Feb 19, 2012
