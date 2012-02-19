Hillary Fisher

Keep it Regal Invite

Hillary Fisher
Hillary Fisher
  • Save
Keep it Regal Invite bridal shower invite regal austin
Download color palette

One of my bridesmaid's duties is to help throw the bridal shower, so we wanted to "Keep it Regal" complete with a throne for the bride, tiaras, drinking beer with our pinkies in the air and maybe some ring pops?

Any other cute ideas or thoughts on the invite? I had to stick with purple since our dresses are.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 19, 2012
Hillary Fisher
Hillary Fisher

More by Hillary Fisher

View profile
    • Like