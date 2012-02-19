Holiday Card Website - Header

Charlotte Tang

texture pattern photorealism christmas holiday
One of the most fun projects I've worked on so far! This website was designed in place of a traditional holiday card. The focus on details were crucial on this project. Everything had to look and feel tangible, emulating a photo(shopped)realism flavour.

http://holidaycard.espressoagency.com/

Posted on Feb 19, 2012
