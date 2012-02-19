Grace Winkel

Winter 2012 Gal Cal

Winter 2012 Gal Cal
A visual tid-bit for EMU's exhibitions & events gallery calendar. I needed a way to show what events were going on in the different lecture halls or exhibition spaces, so I used blocks of color + overlays.

Posted on Feb 19, 2012
