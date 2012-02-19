Antonio Lo Conte

Tu

Tu mark tu logo brand identity
I'm trying to synthesize my firm name Tusei, which is a compound of the Italian pronoun "tu" (you) and the verb "sei" (are), showing only the initial word, Tu.

I'd like to have some feedback from all you Dribbblers interested in brand identity design, please.

Posted on Feb 19, 2012
