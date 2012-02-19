Ivan Tolmachev

Custom Settings

Ivan Tolmachev
Ivan Tolmachev
Hire Me
  • Save
Custom Settings miro conversion formats mac os app settings ui
Download color palette

Introducing a new way of selecting formats, plus the advanced settings

5f7911d6ee5bc596f9544bfa6c77e4e2
Rebound of
List Items Interaction
By Ivan Tolmachev
View all tags
Posted on Feb 19, 2012
Ivan Tolmachev
Ivan Tolmachev
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ivan Tolmachev

View profile
    • Like