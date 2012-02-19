David Blatch

Big Fat Oyster

Big Fat Oyster paint acrylic cartoon oyster
Acrylic on canvass
90cm/ 70cm

'...but teach men to fish & the world could be their oyster'
The roads represent all the possibilities life has to offer.

Posted on Feb 19, 2012
