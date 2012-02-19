Jimmy Wilson

Clean White Button (Animated)

Clean White Button (Animated) button simple minimal clean light white sass ui rebound
My version of @bradbirdsall 's clean button using the SASS mix-in I created a few months back. Gave me the kick in the butt I needed to finally update my repo w/ the changes I had made since posting it.

Git Repo : https://github.com/jimmynotjim/SASS-Button
Live Example: http://jimmynotjim.com/projects/sass-button/example.html

Clean button
Rebound of
Simple light button
By Brad
Posted on Feb 19, 2012
