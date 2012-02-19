Henrik

Reign II - Website

reign diablo iii development game website
Website created for the game. It was an early concept that never got perfected, but still worth sharing. It didn't use any the games concept art since there wasn't any, instead borrows the background concept art from Diablo III.

Reign II
Posted on Feb 19, 2012
