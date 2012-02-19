Justin Ellis

Personal Initials

Justin Ellis
Justin Ellis
Hire Me
  • Save
Personal Initials red identity logo initials circle circular interlocking design
Download color palette

I wanted to create a unique way of incorporating my initials in a way that reflected my personal style. The end result utilizes a circular, interlocking design, and if you look at it, it looks like a guy in a race car helmet (which fits into my love of cars!)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 19, 2012
Justin Ellis
Justin Ellis
Born-Again Believer - Print / Logo / T-Shirt Designer
Hire Me

More by Justin Ellis

View profile
    • Like