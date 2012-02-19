Benek Lisefski

Chat availability indicators

Chat availability indicators web white black grey noise chat list indicator icon maori
Update to chat system design to show availability indicator

Rebound of
Korero Maori Online chat
By Benek Lisefski
Posted on Feb 19, 2012
UX/UI Design & Strategy
