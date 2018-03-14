Good for Sale
Banners with Personal Offers

Banners with Personal Offers banner offer gradient vip status bonus timer percent welcome

Hi, guys!
Today I want to share last work I've made — the set of banners with personal offers. I hope you liked it!

May 2021 update: Now you can use this design as you wish, like & duplicate it in the Figma Community.

Posted on Mar 14, 2018
