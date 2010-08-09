Stephen Klise

Main page

Stephen Klise
Stephen Klise
  • Save
Main page logo introduction typography portfolio site
Download color palette

Working on the front page. Trying out Typekit, using Gesta for the headers and Droid Serif for the body text. The intro block is fixed-position.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2010
Stephen Klise
Stephen Klise

More by Stephen Klise

View profile
    • Like