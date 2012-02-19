Nikita Prokhorov

Get Funky

Nikita Prokhorov
Nikita Prokhorov
  • Save
Get Funky typography hand lettering design illustration sketch rough draft
Download color palette

It's about to get very funky!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 19, 2012
Nikita Prokhorov
Nikita Prokhorov
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Nikita Prokhorov

View profile
    • Like