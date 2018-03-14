Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Visual Team

Hokkien Mee!

The Visual Team
The Visual Team
Hokkien Mee! ingredients food icons freebie illustration ux ui dish hokkien mee
A popular dish in both Malaysia and Singapore - gather the ingredients and assemble your very own Hokkien Mee!
Download here: https://thevisual.team/resources/hokkien-meel/

Looking for a User Experience (UX) & User Interface (UI) design agency based in Singapore? Let's talk! hi@jin-design.com

Posted on Mar 14, 2018
The Visual Team
The Visual Team
Follow us in our visual adventures.
