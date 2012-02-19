This is a Safari extension that I've been working on. It started as a challenge: make an extension in one night, and I ended up with this.

Currently, there are only three pages that function with the extension (unread, liked, archive).

2 things to remember:

- this is a WIP extension, as soon as I have an update that contains new features or fixes, I will submit it. I'm using an "update manifest" so when there's a new update, your browser will automatically detect it.

- this is not an attempt to redesign Instapaper itself. It is only a matter of taste because this won't please everyone; it only targets the few people who have the same taste that I have. Otherwise, I would have done it completely differently (maybe the subject of another extension, who know).

Extension's page: http://laggoun.com/freebies/projects/instafox