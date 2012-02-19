Missy Reinikainen

CPO Dogs - version 2

Missy Reinikainen
Missy Reinikainen
  • Save
CPO Dogs - version 2 logo dogs industrial
Download color palette

A new version of the CPO logo – referencing the Michigan Humane Society's proud Detroit roots.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 19, 2012
Missy Reinikainen
Missy Reinikainen

More by Missy Reinikainen

View profile
    • Like