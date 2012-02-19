Dave Hogue

Complexity v. Simplicity

Dave Hogue
Dave Hogue
  • Save
Complexity v. Simplicity fireworks complexity typography
Download color palette

Looking for a font-face that represents "complexity", but not in a messy, disorganized, grungy way...

View all tags
Posted on Feb 19, 2012
Dave Hogue
Dave Hogue

More by Dave Hogue

View profile
    • Like