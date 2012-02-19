Tyler Corbett

Bronze Plate Button

Tyler Corbett
Tyler Corbett
  • Save
Bronze Plate Button bronze button plate
Download color palette

Here's the normal/hover states for the featured projects section of my site. The section is going to have an almost gallery-like presentation to it, so I figured that a name plate would be a good way to close out that section.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 19, 2012
Tyler Corbett
Tyler Corbett
Interactive Designer

More by Tyler Corbett

View profile
    • Like