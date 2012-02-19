Emil Axelsson

Safetynet

Safetynet iphone design
A school project meant for people with cognitve problems such as memoryloss and anxiety. With the help of a Arduino you can check if you forgot something on/open whereever you are. It also starts an alarm to remind you.

Posted on Feb 19, 2012
