Alejandro Ramirez
Aerolab

Summer Camp

Alejandro Ramirez
Aerolab
Alejandro Ramirez for Aerolab
Hire Us
  • Save
Summer Camp event tent camp code emoji illustration badge character robot design ui ux
Summer Camp event tent camp code emoji illustration badge character robot design ui ux
Download color palette
  1. summercamp.png
  2. summer-camp-sketches.png

We made this badge to announce Summer Camp, one of the first activities organized by Shipear.

It's a five-day intensive course that will focus on the basics of product design, user experience, interfaces and so on. The idea is to provide the tools to work with information architecture, user flows and interfaces in order to create a viable product; going from rough sketches to live prototypes.

Take a look at the process sketches attached, and check the full project on behance n_n

Here's some more Aeromagic for ya' ✨
Our websiteFacebookTwitterInstagram

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2018
Aerolab
Aerolab
Here´s some Aeromagic for ya´
Hire Us

More by Aerolab

View profile
    • Like