We made this badge to announce Summer Camp, one of the first activities organized by Shipear.
It's a five-day intensive course that will focus on the basics of product design, user experience, interfaces and so on. The idea is to provide the tools to work with information architecture, user flows and interfaces in order to create a viable product; going from rough sketches to live prototypes.
Take a look at the process sketches attached, and check the full project on behance n_n
