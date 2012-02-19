Kim Vervuurt

Minu, the pinguin

Kim Vervuurt
Kim Vervuurt
Minu, the pinguin illustration letterpress pinguin winter moetmoet
This is Minu, hand printed by the amazing @MoetMoet Dutch Letterpress. Holiday card (1 of 3) :)

Posted on Feb 19, 2012
Kim Vervuurt
Kim Vervuurt

