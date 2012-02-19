Steffen Nørgaard Andersen

Windows 8 logo

My rebound of the Windows 8 redesigned logo.

Rebound of
Windows 8 Redesigned Logo
By Breno Bitencourt
Posted on Feb 19, 2012
Creative Director @ Quickorder

