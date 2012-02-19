Matthias Kampitsch

Clean Button

Matthias Kampitsch
Matthias Kampitsch
  • Save
Clean Button clean button rebound
Download color palette

Couldn’t resist ;-)

The .gif subtly changes the colours – but not to bad – still worth the upload ;)

What ya think?

Cheers!

Clean button
Rebound of
Simple light button
By Brad
View all tags
Posted on Feb 19, 2012
Matthias Kampitsch
Matthias Kampitsch

More by Matthias Kampitsch

View profile
    • Like