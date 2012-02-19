Matthew Brushett

Laser Cuts

Wanted to create something outside of the computer for a change so I drew up some patterns than had a set of beer coasters laser cut out of 1/4 inch MDF at the prototype center at my school.

Posted on Feb 19, 2012
