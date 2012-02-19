Land & Sea

HTAW Call for Art

That time of the year again - putting some pieces together for the annual Human Trafficking Awareness Week at the University of Denver (http://humantraffickingclinic.org). More to come.

Posted on Feb 19, 2012
