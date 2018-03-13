Overtime with Gerren Lamson

In Overtime episode 31, we explore how @Creative Market's @Gerren Lamson got started in design, the value in teaching yourself new skills, the differences in working agency vs. product, and how to transition from making to managing. @Dan Cederholm and Gerren also chat about what Creative Market and Dribbble have in common, community and company culture, and his team’s newest product, Creative Market Pro. This episode is brought to you by Wix.