Overtime with Gerren Lamson

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In Overtime episode 31, we explore how @Creative Market's @Gerren Lamson got started in design, the value in teaching yourself new skills, the differences in working agency vs. product, and how to transition from making to managing. @Dan Cederholm and Gerren also chat about what Creative Market and Dribbble have in common, community and company culture, and his team’s newest product, Creative Market Pro. This episode is brought to you by Wix.