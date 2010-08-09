Mike Puglielli

a NEX-5 SONY Showcase

Fun work project developing a camera showcase of SONY products. Camera imagery is from their product pages. Fun to use a variety of typography, colors, and photography to create a selling page. Hope you enjoy it.

Posted on Aug 9, 2010
