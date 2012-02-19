A Scott

Monkeys

A Scott
A Scott
  • Save
Monkeys doodles drawing sketch pencil pen
Download color palette

It's an educational meeting. Hence the wise heroic owl doodle. And the doodled monkey on one's back most teachers and lecturers will respond to. Because there's much more other stuff to be done than just the teaching. It's what grinds them down and why long breaks are well deserved.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 19, 2012
A Scott
A Scott

More by A Scott

View profile
    • Like