TRÜF

Bawler of the Week

TRÜF
TRÜF
Hire Me
  • Save
Bawler of the Week website design character icon badge
Download color palette

A winner's badge for a new trending site featuring pop culture's whiners and cry babies. We're creating a system of these characters.. will post more soon.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2010
TRÜF
TRÜF
design & illustration & stuff
Hire Me

More by TRÜF

View profile
    • Like