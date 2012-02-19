Jacob Kelley

1924

Jacob Kelley
Jacob Kelley
  • Save
1924 1924 code design
Download color palette

This is just an experiment with some typography (Ministry, Muncie, and Baskerville. Thanks @tomsiodlak for the invite, this is my debut shot!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 19, 2012
Jacob Kelley
Jacob Kelley

More by Jacob Kelley

View profile
    • Like