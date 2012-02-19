Photo Card

Kyle Fox

A nab from the new Explore page on FotoJournal. Drastically simplified from the previous version, and no longer cropping photos into static dimensions. Instead, we're using Masonry to nicely layout thumbnails of different dimensions.

Posted on Feb 19, 2012
