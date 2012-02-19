Slow Hunch

Beer Label Competition Entry

Slow Hunch
Slow Hunch
  • Save
Beer Label Competition Entry script lettering beer label old
Download color palette

A quick crop of a label I did for a brewdog competition. Think it will probably turn into homebrew too, as I love Rye beers.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 19, 2012
Slow Hunch
Slow Hunch

More by Slow Hunch

View profile
    • Like