Dan Rubin

iPhone1984

Dan Rubin
Dan Rubin
  • Save
iPhone1984 1984 univers rainbow apple logo iphone
Download color palette

While getting everyone's requested dates together, I thought I'd have a little fun with 1984 :) And yes, they will be made available (on Dribbble, if nothing else).

9d323c771cc3abc26ebc1d10d2cd685c
Rebound of
Dated
By Dan Rubin
View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2010
Dan Rubin
Dan Rubin

More by Dan Rubin

View profile
    • Like