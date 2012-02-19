Application monitoring

A snippet from an upcoming open source project for monitoring web applications without having to ship all your data to people like New Relic. It's built in node.js and uses a home-cooked charting library based on the HTML5 canvas element.

Now, I'm no icon meister myself, so I decided to put Philipp Antoni's Cocoa Mug in there for this shot (I hope it's okay.)

Thanks to @iconfinder for drafting me!