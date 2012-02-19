Application monitoring

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A snippet from an upcoming open source project for monitoring web applications without having to ship all your data to people like New Relic. It's built in node.js and uses a home-cooked charting library based on the HTML5 canvas element.
Now, I'm no icon meister myself, so I decided to put Philipp Antoni's Cocoa Mug in there for this shot (I hope it's okay.)
Thanks to @iconfinder for drafting me!