Derek Clark

Optical illusion?

Derek Clark
Derek Clark
Hire Me
  • Save
Optical illusion?
Download color palette

When looking at a blue line, the borders of the other lines look like they're kinda 'jittering'

Just me? Or am I going insane?

Posted on Mar 13, 2018
Derek Clark
Derek Clark
Your Viewing Pleasure™
Hire Me

More by Derek Clark

View profile
    • Like