Justin Lowery

Front Of My Business Card V.2 Wip

Justin Lowery
Justin Lowery
  • Save
Front Of My Business Card V.2 Wip business card brand typography print design
Download color palette

I moved the graphic to inside the red stripe to clean up the card's design.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 19, 2012
Justin Lowery
Justin Lowery

More by Justin Lowery

View profile
    • Like